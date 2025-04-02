MENAFN - PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The April 2025 edition of the World Report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now available.

In this edition, we highlight some of the significant environmental stewardship projects undertaken by the Church in recent months. These include water conservation, waste management and solar energy.

April 2025 World Report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the RootsTech 2025 Family Discovery Day, President Jeffrey R. Holland (left) joins Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Kathy, in the Salt Palace Convention Center on March 8, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is accelerating global efforts to care for the earth, following the divine guidance from the First Presidency to be wise stewards.

Participants of the Amos C. Brown Fellowship to Ghana that happened December 28, 2024, to January 7, 2025, pose in front of the Accra Ghana Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, along with the directors and many of the guest performers, pose for an official group photo in Lima, Peru, on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Other stories in this biannual news compilation include the faith's humanitarian response to the fires in California and Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the eastern United States. You will also see the wide-ranging global ministry of the Apostles and General Officers in locales such as the Dominican Republic and Dubai. You will also learn about the Church's Easter message, which focuses on the "greater love" of Jesus Christ.

Additionally, we summarize recent temple news, including the latest updates on the Salt Lake Temple open house celebration scheduled for 2027.

In addition to the English version above, you can watch the entire program below in Spanish, Portuguese and French. Additional narrated editions are available in Cantonese , German , Italian , Japanese , Korean , Mandarin and Russian .

SOURCE The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED