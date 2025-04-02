Resolution On Completion Of Share Split In ROCKWOOL A/S In The Ratio Of 1:10
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 19 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 April 2025
Resolution on completion of share split in ROCKWOOL A/S in the ratio of 1:10
At the annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the " Company ") held today, it was resolved to implement a share split of the Company's shares in the ratio of 1:10.
As a result of the share split, each existing class A and B share with a nominal value of 10 DKK will be split into 10 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK. Following the share split:
- The Company's A share capital of nominally 98,178,390 DKK will comprise 98,178,390 A shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying 10 votes. The Company's B share capital of nominally 118,028,700 DKK will comprise 118,028,700 B shares of 1 DKK each, each carrying one vote.
After completion of the share split, the Company's total number of shares will be 216,207,090 , each with a nominal value of 1 DKK. The share split will not affect the voting rights per share or the relative voting power of individual shareholders, and the voting ratio between A shares and B shares will consequently remain unchanged.
The share split will be implemented in accordance with the following timeline:
- 8 April 2025: Last day of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the existing ISIN codes:
- DK0010219070 (A shares) DK0010219153 (B shares)
- DK0063855085 (A shares) DK0063855168 (B shares)
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachment
-
SE-2025-19_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment