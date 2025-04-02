Del Bigtree To Appear At Nation's #1 Functional Health & Longevity Conference This April In Dallas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX , TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned health freedom advocate and CEO of MAHA (Make America Healthy Again), Del Bigtree will be recognized and featured as a special speaker at the upcoming Changing Life & Destiny Conference, taking place April 25– 27, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

His presence is fueling the momentum and excitement of a transformational event that brings together leading minds in functional medicine, health innovation, and longevity for three amazing days of discovery, connection, and purpose. He will also accept an award at a by-invitation only black-tie dinner for Changing Life & Destiny Campaign of the Year.

Being recognized as the #1 Functional Health & Longevity Conference in the U.S., Changing Life & Destiny is where cutting-edge science is being introduced to functional medicine practitioners, professionals, and biohackers.

Attendees will learn from visionaries at the masterclasses, experience life-changing health technologies in the exhibit hall, network with movers and shakers in the industry, and unlock new strategies to elevate both personal and professional well being.

“Having Del Bigtree join us strengthens our commitment to empowering America to take a proactive approach to health and, in doing so, truly make America healthy again,” said event co-creator Al Pirnia.“This isn't just another conference-it's a movement driving real change in healthcare.”

Conference Highlights:

. Immersive, hands-on access to next-gen health and longevity tech appearances by top names like Dr. Dan Pompa, Dr. CJ Mertz, Dr. Fab Mancini, Dr. Patrick Porter, and Dr. David Singer

. The Changing Life & Destiny Investor Conference (April 24), connecting conscious capital with wellness innovators

. The launch of a groundbreaking Metaverse Clinic for ongoing education and connection

. A black-tie gala for deep networking with the most influential minds in wellness

. Del Bigtree's appearance underscores the heart of the event: restoring autonomy in healthcare, embracing innovation, and empowering the next generation of health leaders.

“This year's event is about uniting trailblazers in the wellness space and showcasing the possibilities that arise when science, innovation, and community converge,” said Al Pirnia.“Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare.”

