Aker ASA: Key Information Relating To Proposed Cash Dividend
OSLO, Norway, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2025, to pay an ordinary dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 26.50 per share for the fiscal year 2024, and that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to adopt an additional dividend during 2025 based on the 2024 annual accounts.
Dividend amount: NOK 26.50 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Approval date: 30 April 2025
Last day including right: 30 April 2025
Ex-date: 2 May 2025
Record Date: 5 May 2025
Payment date: On or about 13 May 2025
For further information, please contact:
Investor contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: [email protected]
Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
