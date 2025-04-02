Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Overhead Protection Product For Chickens (BTK-251)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an overhead protection product to protect chickens from hawks, owls, and other avian predators," said an inventor, from Millbrook, Ala., "so I invented the CHICKEN ZAFE. My versatile design can be easily adapted for temporary or stationary situations, with or without a fence, to provide added protection."

The patent-pending invention provides an overhead barrier system that would keep avian predators away from chickens and other small animals. In doing so, it helps protect chickens or other small animals from attacks. It can be used on various terrains and would not require a fence. It also allows for sunlight and free air circulation in the area. The invention features a durable, versatile, and adaptable design that is easy to install on a temporary or stationary basis so it is ideal for poultry operations, farms, individuals who raise chickens, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-251, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

