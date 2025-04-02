Ensurge ASA – All Remaining Issues Resolved And Batteries Ready For Shipment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway, 2 April 2025 – Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, OTCQB: ENMPY) (“Ensurge” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that all remaining critical issues related to its solid-state microbatteries have been resolved. This milestone marks the batteries as ready for shipment to strategic partners.

Following up on the Ensurge Business Update of January 20, 2025, the Company has successfully completed two comprehensive battery evaluations for a customer as part of its initial delivery order. The 11-layer solid-state batteries on 10um stainless steel were tested at customer premises for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity and other demanding functional parameters requiring high pulse capacity. These batteries were manufactured on our commercial production line. The results confirmed that all key performance and quality requirements were met.

Ensurge's solid-state microbatteries are now cleared for broader shipments to its strategic partners and customers for their evaluation.

Leading the development of solid-state microbatteries involves navigating in uncharted territory, which demands rigorous testing, iterative improvements, and continuous refinement of both materials and manufacturing processes. Ensurge's team has now succeeded in delivering a battery solution that meets-and in several areas exceeds-initial customer specifications.

Key Progress and Achievements:



Encapsulation: Resolved

Energy Leakage: Resolved

Battery Performance: 11-layer battery delivers 200 Wh/L. As stack heights and surface area increase, volumetric energy density (VED) is expected to rise-projected at 750 Wh/L for a 43-layer stack. For comparison, current lithium-polymer batteries typically offer around 150 Wh/L.

Cycles: 50+ cycles

Pulse C-rate: 12.5

Charge time: 8 minutes to 80% capacity demonstrated

Stacking Yield: 90% Factory Capacity: Operating 24/7 from February 2025.

“Ensurge is proud to see the results of our intensive efforts throughout 2024 and into Q1 2025. This progress not only strengthens our existing relationships with strategic partners, but also positions us well to meet the growing interest we are seeing from new potential customers,” said Lars Eikeland, CEO of Ensurge.

“We have achieved a significant breakthrough with our solid-state battery architecture using a 10-micron stainless steel substrate. In addition, we have made substantial advancements in our joint development efforts with the Fortune 500 partner as referred to in our Q4 2024 report. Discussions toward a formal joint development agreement are progressing as planned,” Eikeland added.

With the successful completion of testing on the 11-layer battery, Ensurge will now accelerate development of higher-capacity variants, first with a 28-layer configuration and then the targeted 43-layer stack. Given that all major technical challenges have been addressed, this next phase involves scaling existing solutions rather than introducing new ones-both in battery design and manufacturing processes.

