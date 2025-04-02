Mountain America Credit Union Names Nanette Graviet Senior Vice President And Chief Risk Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Graviet brings a wealth of knowledge in governance, risk, and compliance, leading Mountain America into a new phase of risk management and streamlined compliance solutions

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Nanette Graviet to senior vice president and chief risk officer. In her new role, Graviet will oversee governance, risk, compliance, and legal, as well as Mountain America's risk management strategy. She will be responsible for overseeing the compliance management system and collaborating on all compliance risk-related tasks.

“Nanette's extensive expertise and effective leadership make her the perfect candidate for this role,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America.“Her vision and dedication to our organization will be crucial in advancing our risk management strategy, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of regulatory compliance and financial security for our members.”

Graviet began her career at Mountain America 31 years ago as a part-time teller. She steadily advanced through a variety of roles, leading teams in mortgage sales, member services, training, technology, public relations, quality control, and compliance.

“I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've had to grow and learn throughout my career at Mountain America. I've been supported every step of the way by leaders who believed in me,” Graviet said.“What I love most about working here is the strong sense of purpose and the commitment we share to serve and protect our members. It's an honor to continue that work in this new role.”

In November 2022, Graviet joined the executive leadership team as the senior vice president of enterprise risk management. In this role, she developed, communicated, and executed Mountain America's risk management strategy, overseeing the compliance management system, and collaborating on all risk-related components for new initiatives, products, and services. Graviet also ensured all team members received education on regulations and compliance requirements that are critical to Mountain America's continued success.

Prior to her credit union career, Graviet joined the U.S. Army Reserve in high school, completing basic and advanced training after graduation. Graviet is also an avid golfer and loves to spend time with her husband Jeff and their children.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

CONTACT: Contact: ...,