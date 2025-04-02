Proofmode And Cuttingroom Partner To Make Mobile Journalism 'Tamper Proof'

CuttingRoom Reporter makes C2PA Content Credentials easy to use on iPhones

Making Life Easier for Journalists and App Developers Worried About DeepFakes and Generative AI

- Nathan FreitasBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProofMode , a leading open-source project dedicated to empowering authentic digital media, and CuttingRoom , an innovative cloud-based video editing platform, today announced a collaboration to integrate the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authentication (C2PA ) standard into the CuttingRoom Reporter mobile app for iOS. The integration builds on ProofMode's“SimpleC2PA” toolkit for mobile app developers and the Content Authenticity Initiative's (CAI) C2PA Rust SDK.This partnership empowers journalists and other content creators to capture verifiable video directly from their smartphones. By incorporating ProofMode's SimpleC2PA, the CuttingRoom Reporter app can now cryptographically sign and timestamp captured video, creating a tamper-evident audit trail that ensures the authenticity and integrity of the content.."ProofMode is thrilled to partner with CuttingRoom to bring C2PA capabilities to mobile journalism," said Nathan Freitas, Director of ProofMode. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower product teams to integrate our code for defending reality and combating misinformation. By integrating our technology into the CuttingRoom Reporter app, and supporting this important new standard, we are providing journalists with a powerful means to ensure the trustworthiness of their reporting.""At CuttingRoom, we are committed to providing journalists with the most advanced tools to create and share their stories," said Helge Høibraate, co-CEO at CuttingRoom. "Integrating ProofMode's SimpleC2PA SDK into our mobile app was the easiest way to enable our users to capture and share verifiable video with confidence, enhancing the credibility of their reporting and contributing to a more transparent media landscape."Key features of the integrated app include:- Cryptographic signing and timestamping of captured media- Tamper-evident audit trails to ensure content integrity- Integrated sharing of verified media with metadata to CuttingRoom Editor- Ability to verify using ProofMode's“Check” and other C2PA verifier toolsProofMode has a long history of developing free and open-source apps and tools for media authentication and verification. Their apps and technology have been used for documenting evidence of war crimes, monitoring elections, and capturing the aftermath of natural disasters. SimpleC2PA and other ProofMode for Developer technology is available online at /developCuttingRoom is known for its professional, yet easy-to-use native cloud video editing solutions. The updated CuttingRoom Reporter app with integrated ProofMode C2PA features is available now on the Apple App Store and on the web atAbout ProofModeProofMode is an open-source project developed in collaboration by Guardian Project, Okthanks, and WITNESS, with support of the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Knight Foundation. It captures, authenticates, and verifies smartphone multimedia from source to recipient, empowering activists, journalists, and everyday people. For more information, visit proofmode.About CuttingRoomCuttingRoom is a powerful and professional, yet easy and intuitive video-editing solution. With the support of leading Norwegian venture capitalists and headquarters in Bergen, Norway, CuttingRoom empowers others to create visual stories. For more information, visit cuttingroom.

