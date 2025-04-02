403
Weather Relatively Hot Daytime With Some Clouds And Mild By Night - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The weather until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively hot to hot daytime with some clouds and mild by night, the Meteorology Department has said.
Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, then northwesterly to northeasterly, at a speed of 3 to 12 KT. Offshore, wind will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly, at a speed of 5 to 15 KT.
The sea state inshore will be 1-3 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT.
The visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 KM. Offshore, it will be 4 - 9 KM.
