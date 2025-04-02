Back For A Second Year: Earthshare's 30X30 Project Releases New Solution Areas!

MENAFN - 3BL) April 2, 2025 /3BL/ - EarthShare brings its educational series the 30x30 Project back for a second year! This microsite and its corresponding promotional campaign highlight the importance of the 30x30 target established by the United Nations in 2022, a goal to protect 30% of our lands and waters, fresh and marine alike, by 2030.

As part of this second year of content development and expansion, the 30x30 Project microsite is now home to four new interconnected solutions that address various ways in which communities and organizations are working to tackle environmental concerns across the United States. These new solutions include:

Endangered Species ProtectionWaste PreventionRenewable Energy AdoptionAccessible Open Spaces

These four new solutions bring the total number of interactive solutions on the microsite to ten (with plenty of room to grow!)

Site visitors can tour each solution in a guided experience that breathes life into the most important environmental target of our time.

Why 30x30?

Over the last century, biodiversity has come under significant threat due to habitat loss, urbanization and industrialization, pollution, and climate change. Biodiversity impacts the environmental systems and processes we all rely on-systems that support all life here on earth, from the water we drink, to the food we eat, to the air we breathe. It's kind of a big deal.

Today only 16% of land, 15% of freshwater, and 8% of our oceans are protected. In the past 50 years alone, we've lost 60% of terrestrial (land-based) wildlife. Bottom line: the numbers do not look good. Thirty percent (or roughly one-third) is the minimum amount of land and water needed to be protected by 2030 if we're going to avert ecological disaster.

The 30x30 Project: An Easy Way to Take Action for the Planet

The second year of the 30x30 Project brings more than four new solution areas, it also brings new ways for site visitors to take immediate action in support of the environmental issue areas and solutions they care about most. Each solution now boasts a“Get Involved” element, where users can find additional resources to continue their learning journey, vetted nonprofits to support, events and volunteer opportunities, tips and scripts for reaching out to congressional representatives, and more!

Our environment is our home, we all live here, it belongs to all of us. When our planet isn't healthy, neither are we. Thankfully, it's never been easier to do good for our environment-right from your own home! Visit the 30x30 Project microsite to get involved >> earthshare/30x30-projec .

About EarthShare

With over 35 years of experience and $400 million raised for environmental causes, EarthShare is a trusted philanthropic advisor, fiscal sponsor, and workplace giving partner offering the infrastructure and support to drive greater giving for a more just and sustainable world. From international groups to front-line grassroots organizations, EarthShare's grantees and growing network of supporters are doing their part to tackle the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

Earthshare

Contact

Katelyn Pettit, Program Director, 30x30 Project

...