The Global Electronics Council Addresses Sustainability Impacts Of Data Centers, Issues Final Product Category Proposal For Enterprise Data Storage

Today the Global Electronics Council (GEC) released its Final Product Category Proposal for Enterprise Data Storage products, which initiates coverage of this category under the EPEAT ecolabel, and development of the EPEAT“data center stack” to enable more sustainable data centers. The final proposal reflects stakeholder comments and data-supported recommendations submitted during the public consultation process.

This document outlines the rationale for adding enterprise data storage to the EPEAT portfolio, including market analysis, summary of sustainability impacts and strategies to reduce impacts, and stakeholder interest. It also provides an overview of product composition and makes recommendations on the scope and approach for developing criteria for this product category.

In order to activate this new EPEAT Product Category, GEC will apply the newly updated next generation sustainability criteria for Climate Change Mitigation , Reducing Chemicals of Concern and Responsible Supply Chains . GEC will also make necessary changes to apply the next generation EPEAT Sustainable Use of Resources Criteria to data storage equipment by convening Expert Ad Hoc Groups to review draft proposals for a Limited Criteria Revision. Where select Sustainable Use of Resources criteria have product specific thresholds and/or functional performance requirements, such as for recycled content and availability of replacement components, GEC will seek Expert Ad Hoc Group input on the applicability of server requirements to data storage products. No other revisions to EPEAT SUR-2025 Criteria or other next generation EPEAT Criteria are proposed. Following conclusion of the Expert Ad Hoc Group vetting process, GEC will initiate a Voluntary Consensus Process with NSF International for a Limited Criteria Revision of EPEAT SUR-2025.

EPEAT's sustainability criteria are built and finalized via a community driven process. Stakeholders interested in participating in the Expert Ad Hoc Group are encouraged to contact ... by 11:59pm ET on April 16, 2025.

