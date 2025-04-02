Georgia-Pacific Supports Recycling Day
Since its inception in 2018, Global Recycling Day has highlighted the significant environmental and social benefits of recycling, reminding us that even small actions-like recycling cardboard boxes or composting food scraps and yard waste-can help create meaningful change.
Ready to make a difference? Discover practical tips to reduce waste, improve recycling rates, and adopt more sustainable practices by visiting the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 's website: Reduce Waste: What You Can Do
About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: gp. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.
