Elon Musk's Power Play In Wisconsin Fails-And His Response Is 'I Expected To Lose...'
"I expected to lose, but there is value to losing a piece for a positional gain," Musk said in a post on X, following liberal Judge Susan Crawford's decisive victory.Liberal victory and its implications
Crawford's win maintains the court's 4-3 liberal majority, dealing a blow to conservative efforts to reshape Wisconsin's legal landscape.
Schimel's defeat in Wisconsin -a state that Trump won in November-has sent ripples. In a state known for its razor-thin election margins, Crawford's commanding win was seen as a rebuke of Trump's and Musk's influence in the race.Musk's involvement and controversy
Musk poured an estimated $20 million into Schimel's campaign , making the Wisconsin Supreme Court race the most expensive judicial contest in US history.
The loss comes after the billionaire personally staged a rally in Wisconsin, donning the state's signature cheesehead hat while handing out $1 million to attendees .Ties to Trump and the White House
As a key figure in President Donald Trump's administration, Musk's role extends beyond campaign financing. He has spearheaded efforts to reduce the size of the federal government and backed conservative judicial appointments.Also Read | Elon Musk's DOGE to investigate 'strangely wealthy' Congress members Wisconsin ballot initiative on Voter ID
Despite Schimel's loss, Musk celebrated the passage of a Wisconsin ballot initiative enshrining an existing voter ID law into the state Constitution."This was the most important thing," Musk wrote on X, suggesting that the measure's approval was a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing night for conservatives.
