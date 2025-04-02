Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Plans Yet To Be Finalised Ahead Of Rose Garden Event

MENAFN - Live Mint)US President Donald Trump 's discussions over his plans to impose reciprocal tariffs are coming down to the wire. The Trump administration team is said to be still finalizing the level and scope of new import taxes, which he is slated to unveil on Wednesday afternoon.

During Tuesday's meetings, Trump's team hashed out their options ahead of a Rose Garden event scheduled to begin as US markets close at 4 pm on Wednesday. According to Bloomberg, the White House has not decided on its tariff plan. However, Trump said earlier that he had 'settled' on an approach.

Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a tiered tariff system with a set of flat rates for countries and a more customized reciprocal plan. Under the first option, countries would see their goods face levies at a 10 per cent or 20 per cent rate depending on their tariff and non-tariff barriers on US goods.

Rumours on Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Whispers raced across Washington and Wall Street on Tuesday, with less than 24 hours to go until Trump's announcement, as companies and lobbyists paid to influence the president's agenda tried to find out the details. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump aides were studying a more targeted option, while Fox News said that Trump was still considering a flat 20 per cent global tariff.

Amid the speculation, the White House stayed silent on the details of Trump's plan ahead of the president's formal announcement. Markets awaited details with trepidation in Asia and Europe on Wednesday. Stocks resumed their slide, Treasury yields held near one-month lows, and gold rose to a mark just short of its record.