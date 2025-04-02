Waqf Bill 2025: Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition, Says 'Bill Will Not Interfere With Muslims' Religious Matters'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Waqf Bill 2025: Amid the ongoing debate on Waqf (amendment) bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha , Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the opposition and accused them for spreading fear for vote bank politics. He added that the opposition is spreading lies that the Waqf bill may interfere with religious matters of Muslims and properties donated by them, reported PTI.

During a debate on the Waqf amendment bill in the Lok Sabha , Amit Shah said that non-Muslims in Waqf councils and boards are meant purely to ensure the administration of properties in accordance with stated aims.

“..Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf. First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly...There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this...This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank,” Shah said.

Asserting more, Shah said in Lok Sabha that the word 'donation' has special importance because donation can be done only of that thing which is our own property. No one can donate government property, he added.

Shah also said that there was no provision earlier to include any non-Muslim person among those who run religious institutions, nor is the NDA government going to do so.

"To those who give big speeches that the right to equality has ended or there will be discrimination between two religions or the religious rights of Muslims will be interfered with, I want to tell them that nothing like this is going to happen," the senior BJP leader underlined.

Hits out at Congress for donating land:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress donated 123 VIP properties in New Delhi to the Waqf board just ahead of the 2014 polls. He also added Congress also donated railway land to the Waqf by making amendments to the Waqf Act in 2013.