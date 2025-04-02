Centre To Sign Deal With Delhi Govt To Implement PMJAY On 5 April

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The National Health Authority will sign a deal with the Delhi government on 5 April to extend the Centre's free health insurance scheme to more than 654,000 families in the union territory.

The NHA is the implementing agency for the scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY).

“As per the plan, the NHA will sign an MoU with the Delhi government to implement on 5 April. The health minister of Delhi and union health minister will join the event,” an official said.

It is the world's largest health insurance scheme, providing health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year. It is supposed to have no waiting period or restrictions on pre-existing health conditions.

Also read | Centre's telemedicine service integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The eligibility criteria for the beneficiary families were initially identified from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 on the basis of 6 deprivation and 11 occupational criteria across rural and urban areas respectively.

An official at the Delhi government said,“The beneficiaries from Delhi are covered PM-JAY based on their presence on the SECC 2011 database. So, Delhi has around 654,000 families and they are mandatorily covered under the scheme.”

“However, this is up to to the State government, if they wish to cover the entire population or not.“Basically, there is no restriction on the coverage of the family as such.”

Top-up promise

The ruling BJP has promised a top-up of another ₹5 lakh for the PMJAY scheme. The initial ₹5 lakhs will be given by the Centre while the top=up by the Delhi government.