'It's Liberation Day': From 'Prepare For Recession' To 'Trump Destroys Economy'-Social Media Reacts
One user questioned the premise of the announcement, asking,“From whom and what exactly?”-suggesting uncertainty over what Trump was claiming to liberate America from.
Another user was more direct in criticism, stating,“Not feeling it.” This brief remark captured a broader sentiment of doubt among those unconvinced by the policy's promises.
A different user warned of economic turmoil, posting,“Today is the day Trump destroys the American economy.” This reflected fears that tariffs would lead to higher prices, trade retaliation, and potential job losses.
Another concerned commenter remarked,“Your tariffs are going to raise prices across the board. The US consumers will feel this. It might be better if you banned products from other countries and make them here.” This sentiment underscores worries about inflationary effects on everyday goods.A more analytical perspective was shared by a user who asked,“Please explain the negative impact on the USA economy and jobs of this 'Liberation Day' strategy of the USA president. Please be real,” highlighting a demand for transparency and factual analysis of the tariffs' consequences.
