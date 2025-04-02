IAF's Jaguar Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Gujarat's Jamnagar 1 Pilot Ejects Safely, Search On For Another

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Jaguar fighter aircraft of Indian Air Forc on Wednesday crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar, PTI quoted SP Premsukh Delu as saying. In the incident, one pilot ejected safely, while the search for another is underway.

Following the crash, a large cloud of smoke engulfed the entire area. Several burning pieces and debris from the plane could be seen scattered on the ground in the video, which surfaced online.

"There were two pilots in the (Jaguar) trainer aircraft of the Air Force. One has been rescued and taken to the hospital. Operations are underway to rescue the other pilot..." ANI quoted SP Premsukh Delu as saying.

Locals gathered at the site and the pilot, who was injured, was seen lying on the ground. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

The first information about the plane crash was received by the Jamnagar collector at 9.50 pm, following which the administration team reached the accident site. There were no injury to the locals in the incident said the officials, adding the plane crashed in an open field, reported India Today.

Similar incidents:

A month ago, another Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Haryana's Panchkula due to a system malfunction. In that incident too the pilot managed to steer the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting safely. According to details, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie.

