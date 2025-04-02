Donald Trump's Tariff Announcement: What Tariffs Are, How They Work, & Their Impact On Businesses And Prices-EXPLAINED

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump is set to announce a comprehensive tariff plan on Wednesday (April 2), targeting potentially trillions of dollars' worth of imported goods. While specifics regarding the scope and rate of tariffs remain unclear, Trump has dubbed the initiative“Liberation Day,” asserting that it will boost domestic manufacturing and generate trillions in federal revenue.

Ahead of Trump's tariff announcement, understanding how tariffs work and their potential impact is crucial.

Understanding tariffs

Tariffs are taxes imposed by a government on imported goods. These fees are paid by US-based companies when they bring products into the country. The collected revenue goes to the US Treasury, making tariffs a source of government income. The tariff amount is calculated as a percentage of the declared value of the imported goods before they enter the United States.

For example, if a US retailer imports sneakers from China, it must pay a tariff to Customs and Border Protection before the shoes can be sold in American stores. Similarly, manufacturers that rely on imported parts or materials must pay tariffs before they can use them in production. These additional costs can then affect businesses and consumers alike.

Trump's justification for tariffs

President Donald Trump has cited multiple reasons for imposing tariffs: He has used tariffs as a tool to:

Combat unfair trade practices – Trump claims that tariffs counteract foreign nations that impose their own tariffs on US goods.

Revamp domestic manufacturing – By making foreign goods more expensive, tariffs could encourage businesses to produce more in the US.

Generate government revenue – Trump has suggested that tariffs could replace income taxes as a major funding source for the federal government.