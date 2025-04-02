403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
No Retaliatory Tariffs: Mexico Prioritizes Stability In Face Of U.S. Trade Moves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico will not impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, prioritizing economic stability over escalation.
Her statement came shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump's expected announcement of reciprocal tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada. Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's commitment to dialogue.
She aims to preserve the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The U.S. recently imposed a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, citing concerns over fentanyl trafficking and immigration.
While Canada responded with its own tariffs, Mexico opted for restraint. Sheinbaum highlighted a 41.5% reduction in fentanyl trafficking as proof of Mexico's efforts to address U.S. concerns.
Despite this, tensions remain high as Trump's policies threaten supply chains and consumer costs across North America. Sheinbaum also discussed trade relations with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
She stressed the importance of regional cooperation to counter U.S. measures. While Canada considers retaliatory tariffs, Sheinbaum advocates for maintaining economic ties and avoiding actions that could worsen the situation.
Trade between the U.S. and Mexico reached $509.96 billion in 2024, making Mexico the United States' second-largest trading partner. Key exports from Mexico include cars ($44.9 billion), motor vehicle parts ($35.2 billion), and delivery trucks ($26.3 billion).
Economists warn that prolonged tariffs could disrupt industries reliant on cross-border supply chains, particularly automotive manufacturing. By rejecting retaliatory tariffs, Sheinbaum seeks to safeguard Mexico's economy.
She aims to navigate complex diplomatic challenges with its largest trading partner. Her approach underscores the delicate balance required to maintain stability in an increasingly strained North American trade relationship.
Her statement came shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump's expected announcement of reciprocal tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada. Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's commitment to dialogue.
She aims to preserve the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The U.S. recently imposed a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, citing concerns over fentanyl trafficking and immigration.
While Canada responded with its own tariffs, Mexico opted for restraint. Sheinbaum highlighted a 41.5% reduction in fentanyl trafficking as proof of Mexico's efforts to address U.S. concerns.
Despite this, tensions remain high as Trump's policies threaten supply chains and consumer costs across North America. Sheinbaum also discussed trade relations with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
She stressed the importance of regional cooperation to counter U.S. measures. While Canada considers retaliatory tariffs, Sheinbaum advocates for maintaining economic ties and avoiding actions that could worsen the situation.
Trade between the U.S. and Mexico reached $509.96 billion in 2024, making Mexico the United States' second-largest trading partner. Key exports from Mexico include cars ($44.9 billion), motor vehicle parts ($35.2 billion), and delivery trucks ($26.3 billion).
Economists warn that prolonged tariffs could disrupt industries reliant on cross-border supply chains, particularly automotive manufacturing. By rejecting retaliatory tariffs, Sheinbaum seeks to safeguard Mexico's economy.
She aims to navigate complex diplomatic challenges with its largest trading partner. Her approach underscores the delicate balance required to maintain stability in an increasingly strained North American trade relationship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment