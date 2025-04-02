IPC President Calls For Improved Accessibility To Further Para-Sport Development

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 2 (IANS) The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President, Andrew Parsons, has called on governments and authorities around the world to invest more in accessible infrastructure to further the global development of Para-sports. Speaking at the Global Disability Summit here on Wednesday, Parsons highlighted the transformational impact of Para-sport and how it can act as a catalyst to greater inclusion for the world's 1.3 billion persons with disabilities.

The IPC President also committed to the IPC providing para-sport development support across 150 countries by 2029, advancing greater opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in sport and physical activity.

Andrew Parsons said:“At the IPC, we envision a future whereby every person with a disability has an opportunity to engage in Para-sport in whatever way they wish, whether recreationally or competitively. To achieve this, we need accessible infrastructure and equipment that makes sport possible.

“Access to Para-sport leads to greater inclusion across all sectors. Sport reduces the stigma and discrimination associated with disability. It empowers individuals, transforms attitudes, drives mobility, and leads to inclusive communities, better employment, health outcomes, and stronger economies.

“In my view, alongside government legislation and policy, access to, and participation in, sports for persons with disabilities can initiate tremendous societal change. Para sport can be the launch pad for transformational change and a more inclusive world for all, but this can't happen without accessible infrastructure,” he added.

During his address, Parsons described the Paralympic Games as“the world's most transformational sports event”, highlighting how the event triggers major infrastructure improvements which benefit the whole of society.

“Since Barcelona 1992, every edition of the Paralympic Games has led to transformational change,” he said.“Hosting an event of this magnitude leads to governments, city mayors, and local authorities paying greater attention to the rights of persons with disabilities, kickstarting monumental infrastructure projects.

“In 2013, when Tokyo was awarded the Paralympic Games, around 70 percent of the city's Metro stations were accessible. By the time of the Opening Ceremony in 2021, this number was close to 100 percent.

“Last summer, Paris staged the most spectacular and impactful Paralympic Games in history. More than EUR 1.5 billion was invested by the national government specifically in disability inclusion initiatives across France. The Mayor of Paris described hosting the Games as driving an Accessibility Revolution in the City and the country.

“Ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, millions of Euros are being spent improving the accessibility of transport infrastructure in host cities and regions, as well as the 2,000-year-old Arena di Verona, which will host our Opening Ceremony,” he added.

While Parsons spoke of his pride at the impact the Paralympic Games have on host cities and countries, he stressed investment into accessible infrastructure should not only be isolated to staging the world's third biggest sports event.

“We strongly believe Para sport is a vehicle to a more inclusive world, and infrastructure improvements – embedding accessible and inclusive design in every project from the start, should not only be a result of hosting the Paralympic Games,” explained the IPC President.

First held in 2018, the Global Disability Summit is a unique global mechanism that improves the lives of persons with disabilities, especially from the Global South. It was created to convene global, regional, and national stakeholders that share the same goal and vision for disability-inclusive development and humanitarian action.

The International Disability Alliance, the Government of Germany, and the Government of Jordan are hosting the third edition of the Global Disability Summit, which takes place in Berlin between April 2-3, 2025.