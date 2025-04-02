South Africa Sends Message Of Condolences To Thailand And Myanmar Following Earthquake

The Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses its deepest condolences to the peoples of Thailand and Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that has resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage to property.

Minister Ronald Lamola said:“South Africa stands in solidarity with the affected communities during this tragic time. The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured. We commend the efforts of the emergency response teams and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to those in need.”

Minister Lamola added that:“In this time of sorrow, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and support to the peoples of Thailand and Myanmar.”

The South African Embassy in Bangkok is aware of 11 South African citizens affected by the earthquake and is rendering consular assistance to them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.