CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Joins Leading Alliance To Protect Medicaid

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a collaborative and solutions-focused alliance, this partnership aligns with CHC's mission to ensure that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. At a time when Medicaid faces significant threats from proposed federal cuts, CHC stands with the Modern Medicaid Alliance in increasing efforts to educate policymakers and the public about the vital role Medicaid plays in supporting individuals, families, and the broader healthcare system.

"Now, more than ever, we must stand up for Medicaid," said Jean Accius, PhD, President and CEO of CHC: Creating Healthier Communities. "Not only to protect the health of millions but strengthen our economic resilience and enhance our national security. A healthy population drives a strong economy, and preserving Medicaid ensures our competitive advantage as a nation by supporting the well-being of all Americans and maintaining the foundation of our prosperity and security."

"We are thrilled to have Creating Healthier Communities as a trusted voice and partner of the Modern Medicaid Alliance," said Lee Lynch, a spokesperson for the Modern Medicaid Alliance. "We look forward to working with CHC as a part of our continued efforts to protect the Medicaid program from any funding cuts that would undermine coverage for Americans who depend on it."

If Medicaid were to be significantly reduced or dismantled, nearly 80 million individual Medicaid recipients could be affected, including about 40% of children in the U.S. who depend on the program for care.

"Medicaid is not just a safety net-it is a cornerstone of community health," said Valerie Rochester, Chief Equity and Impact Officer, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities. "Medicaid enables our partners to deliver essential services that span prevention, early detection, and treatment for some of the most pressing health challenges facing our nation."

CHC is particularly concerned that drastic reductions to Medicaid would have devastating consequences-not only for the individuals who depend on it for essential healthcare but also for entire communities and industries that rely on a stable health infrastructure. To amplify these concerns, CHC has launched the Medicaid Diaries , a series highlighting real stories from Americans whose lives have been transformed by Medicaid. Through our partnership with the Modern Medicaid Alliance, we will continue advocating for policies that protect and expand Medicaid, ensuring that this critical program remains a lifeline for those in need.

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We leverage partnerships to raise funds, deliver programs and elevate solutions in communities. We focus on awareness and access, education and advocacy, and philanthropy. Together with partners, we've been creating healthier communities for nearly 70 years. Join us at chcimpact or follow us on social media @chcimpact.

