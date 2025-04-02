Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Body Vest To Increase Safety (BTK-244)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specialized body vest to keep an individual protected in dangerous situations or threatening weather events such as a tornado or flood," said an inventor, from Hoover, Ala., "so I invented the FUNNEL WEAR. My design would help protect against blunt force trauma, flying debris, drowning, etc."

The invention provides a specialized body vest that would offer added protection in any potential dangerous situation or threatening weather event. In doing so, it would protect against blunt force trauma or flying debris. It also offers effective floatation in flooding situations. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for all consumers, emergency medical service providers, first responders, boat/watercraft enthusiasts, any agency charged with extreme weather safety preparations, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BTK-244, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

