Landmark Settlement Reached In PAGA Case Against Southern Glazer's Wine And Spirits, LLC

Settlement Delivers Justice to Over 2,400 California Workers in Labor Code Violation Case.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matern Law Group, PC, representing plaintiff Noah Winn and similarly situated employees, is pleased to announce a significant settlement in a Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) case against Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC. The settlement marks a substantial victory for California workers and underscores the importance of compliance with labor laws.

The case, filed on December 9, 2022, in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, alleged multiple violations of the California Labor Code by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC. These included failure to provide legally compliant meal and rest periods, failure to pay overtime and minimum wages, and failure to furnish accurate wage statements, among other violations.

The settlement, in the amount of $2,435,000, will provide penalties of over $397,000 to approximately 2,434 non-exempt employees who were affected by these violations during the PAGA period from October 5, 2021, to April 30, 2024. It also provides payment of over $1.19 million to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency for enforcement of labor laws. This outcome not only compensates the aggrieved employees but also serves as a reminder to employers of the critical need to adhere to labor laws and protect workers' rights.

"We are proud to have achieved a settlement that not only compensates the affected employees but also sends a strong message about the importance of fair employment practices," said Matthew J. Matern, lead attorney for the plaintiff. "This case highlights the power of PAGA in holding employers accountable and ensuring that workers receive the rights and protections they deserve."

The settlement reflects the commitment of Matern Law Group, PC, to advocate for workers' rights and to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and justly under the law. This resolution is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the legal team and the courage of the employees who came forward.

