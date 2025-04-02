GROUPIRA Introduces New Feature On Cutting-Edge Platform To Further Transform The Automatic IRA Rollover Process For Tpas With Microsoft Azure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TACOMA, Wash., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPIRA, INC (GROUPIRA), a leader in financial technology innovation, proudly announces the launch of a new service feature that enhances the efficiency of the automatic rollover process for Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) by prepopulating recordkeeper required participant rollover forms. GROUPIRA's innovative and proprietary platform streamlines the rollover process by automating data uploads, lost participant searches, and customized distribution mailings-all at no cost to TPAs.

The latest GROUPIRA® 6.0 enhancement simplifies the rollover process by automatically filling in essential participant data across all major Recordkeeper Platforms required rollover forms to process rollovers, reducing administrative burden and minimizing the risk of errors. With this innovation, TPAs can now process rollovers faster and with greater accuracy while also improving operational efficiency.

“GROUPIRA is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that make automatic rollovers and plan terminations efficient,” said Yannis Koumantaros, Co-Founder & President at GROUPIRA.“By automating and prepopulating recordkeeper required rollover forms, we are eliminating redundant tasks for TPAs, allowing them to focus on higher-value services.”

The launch of this feature underscores GROUPIRA's ongoing commitment to innovation in the retirement industry. TPAs and their plan sponsors clients can now leverage this enhancement to optimize their workflows.

About GROUPIRA ® , INC.

GROUPIRA®, Inc. is a pioneering financial technology company committed to bringing the benefits of 401(k) plans to IRA investors. To discover more about GROUPIRA® and its innovative solutions, visit .

Media Contact : Yannis Koumantaros, ... , 253-592-6687