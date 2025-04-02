Mississippi State University's Bricks-To-Clicks® Celebrates Thirteen Years Of Transforming Entrepreneurs

Dr. James Barnes, Department of Agriculture Economics, Mississippi State University

- Dr. James BarnesSTARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mississippi State University proudly celebrates 13 years of its trailblazing Bricks-to-ClicksMarketing Program , an innovative initiative led by Dr. James Barnes has empowered over 15,473 entrepreneurs worldwide to thrive in the digital marketplace. From its humble beginnings in 2012, Bricks-to-Clickshas flourished into a nationally recognized marketing program, driving growth and success for veteran and non-veteran business owners.For thirteen years, Mississippi State University Extension's Program, Bricks-to-Clicksmarketing, has been empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners to overcome the challenges of selling and marketing online. Recognizing that many businesses struggle to effectively transition from traditional storefronts to the digital marketplace, Bricks-to-Clicksfocuses on equipping participants with essential digital tools and strategies to thrive. By addressing common pitfalls, such as wasting money on ineffective marketing efforts, the program offers practical business education designed to drive results. On average, small businesses in the U.S. with 1-4 employees waste an estimated $20,000 annually on their marketing budgets (Barnes and Myles, 2023).Launched in response to a call from Woodville Main Street requesting digital marketing guidance, Bricks-to-Clickshas since evolved far beyond its original mission. Dr. Barnes initially provided one-on-one support but quickly identified the growing need for scalable, impactful resources that could enable businesses to transition from traditional to digital marketing strategies. Today, Bricks-to-Clicksencompasses online courses, webinars, personal coaching, and a podcast, empowering business communities with effective, practical marketing tools, all under a nationally trademarked program.Impact by NumbersSince its inception, Bricks-to-Clickshas trained 15,473 entrepreneurs, including 4,038 veteran entrepreneurs globally, through the Boots to Business program in Mississippi State's College of Business. These live, interactive Zoom courses have touched corners of the world, delivering insights to veterans in Germany, Iraq, Japan, Guam, and South Korea, among others. The program assists individuals through innovative sessions such as "5 Marketing Strategies to Grow Your Business", "7 Things Your Social Media Plan Should Include", and "Marketing Made Easy with AI Tools."“Dr. Barnes' methods and advice were spot-on. I can say that our sales have grown year over year. Our social media presence has grown exponentially.” Shannon Arick, Owner, Bits N Pieces, Woman Veteran, and MS SBA 2023 Rural Business of the Year.An additional 11,435 non-veteran entrepreneurs have benefited from Dr. Barnes' expertise through workshops, conferences, and masterclasses offered across the United States. The Master Your Marketing course and accessible free online resources continue to inspire countless small business owners to foster sustainable growth and profitability.“Dr. Barnes' program equips entrepreneurs to avoid ineffective and costly“random acts of marketing” by teaching a proven framework for effectively communicating their brand message to reach customers and grow their business. Thanks to his guidance, my brand messaging and marketing plan are exponentially more effective than if I had proceeded without this training.” Nicole Early, Owner, Make Ready Range Wear, Military Spouse and Master Your Marketing graduate.About Dr. James BarnesDr. James Barnes, the visionary force behind Bricks-to-Clicksis a renowned digital marketing expert with over two decades of experience. Currently serving as an Extension Professor and Economist at Mississippi State University, Dr. Barnes has built an extraordinary reputation for helping entrepreneurs translate complex marketing challenges into actionable and practical strategies. Through his courses, free tools, and personal mentorship, he has ensured that businesses across industries achieve measurable results without overspending on ineffective tactics.Dr. Barnes is the award-winning author of 5 Social Media Mistakes Your Business Should Avoid and an esteemed educator whose philosophy centers on teamwork, persistence, and continuous learning. Backed by advanced education from the University of Missouri, Oklahoma State University, and executive studies at MIT, he brings exceptional academic and practical insights to his work, including being a former Storybrand Certified Guide and copywriter, helping brands such as HogEye launch and grow.A Growing LegacyOver the last 13 years the Bricks-to-Clicksprogram has achieved remarkable growth. The initiative has expanded from a single coaching session helping a tourism festival in Woodville, MS, to include premium offerings like the Master Your Marketing course, free workshops such as the Website Mini-Masterclass, and even Dr. Barnes' podcast featuring digital marketing strategies. Growth continues in 2025 with the expected launch of four additional masterclasses to address emerging trends and technologies.The heart of the program remains its commitment to community-building. Through personalized marketing support, exclusive resources such as the bi-monthly Traction newsletter, and a focus on accessibility, Bricks-to-Clicksfosters growth for businesses and the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.A Bright Future for Entrepreneurs“Bricks-to-Clickswas born out of the need to empower businesses to succeed in an increasingly digital world," said Dr. Barnes. "Our goal has always been simple: to provide entrepreneurs with the tools they need to achieve sustainable growth while lowering barriers to success. Seeing how many lives and businesses we've impacted over the past 13 years affirms why we continue to grow and innovate."About Mississippi State University's Bricks-to-ClicksMarketing ProgramEstablished in 2012, Bricks-to-Clicksis an award-winning digital marketing initiative spearheaded by Dr. James Barnes at Mississippi State University. The program is a statewide Mississippi State University Extension Program that equips entrepreneurs with practical, results-driven marketing strategies through innovative courses, webinars, and community resources. Over 15,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from the program thus far, transforming their businesses for the digital age.

