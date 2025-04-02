Cleveland's Own Dr. Angela Capuano-Fant, Phd, MA, MFT, LPC: Empowering Lives Through Holistic Psychotherapy And Coaching

Delivering Transformative Solutions for Mental Wellness and Personal Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a society where mental health challenges are more felt than ever, Angela Capuano-Fant, PhD, MA, MFT, LPC, a seasoned Marriage and Family Therapist and Licensed Psychologist, is dedicated to empowering individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve their fullest potential at her practice, SolidPsych, located in Cleveland, Ohio. With her unique blend of academic training and practical experience, Dr. Capuano-Fant offers a holistic approach to mental wellness that addresses not just the symptoms but also the contextual and underlying factors affecting her clients.

Dr. Capuano-Fant emphasizes,“All of us get stuck and need help getting up and moving forward. I am a psychologist who can help you work through existing anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship issues. I also coach people to help them reach the next level in their career and/or life.” Her commitment to a YOU-first and application-based collaborative model ensures that clients feel supported and empowered to navigate their journey.

At SolidPsych, Dr. Capuano-Fant employs a variety of evidence-based therapeutic techniques, including Solution-Focused Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Emotion-Focused Therapy, and Exposure Response Therapy. These modalities are tailored to fit the unique experiences and goals of each individual, allowing for a personalized therapeutic experience.

Dr. Capuano-Fant's academic credentials are impressive. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Auburn University, a Master of Arts in Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Akron, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Psychology from Cleveland State University. Her educational journey has been complemented by extensive clinical experience, including her role as a Resident and Counseling Psychologist at the University of Akron and as a Doctoral Fellow in Psychology within an Integrated Behavioral Health model at The MetroHealth System.

With a strong focus on health psychology, Dr. Capuano-Fant's research interests delve into coaching and work-life integration, as well as the psychological challenges women face, particularly regarding health-related issues and the impact of psychological distress in various settings. Her work with healthcare organizations aims to enhance holistic outcomes for patients, and her clinical experience has equipped her with the skills to address physiological, behavioral, cognitive, and affective concerns.

Dr. Capuano-Fant believes that mental health is not just about treatment but also about creating a supportive environment where clients can thrive. She is committed to being available for her patients, providing a space where they can flourish and develop the tools necessary for a balanced life.

“I look forward to discussing your 'right fit,' whether it be psychotherapy, coaching, and/or psychological testing,” says Dr. Capuano-Fant. Her holistic approach, precision, personalized treatment planning, and motivation to help cultivate well-being and the best life for each client is met with compassion and understanding.

