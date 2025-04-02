Tech Mahindra And Cratedb Partner To Provide Agentic AI Solutions For Automotive, Manufacturing And Smart Factories

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and CrateDB, a data management company, announced a strategic partnership at Hannover Messe 2025, the world's premier trade fair for industrial technology. The partnership will revolutionize the automotive, manufacturing , and smart factory sectors by delivering advanced agentic AI solutions that leverage real-time data analytics, enabling businesses to drive innovation and efficiency at scale.

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's deep industry expertise and digital transformation capabilities with CrateDB's high-performance database technology to unlock the full value of data for industrial customers. Leveraging CrateDB's open-source, multi-model, distributed database, Tech Mahindra will provide enterprises with advanced capabilities to optimize supply chains , improve predictive maintenance models, and ensure higher quality control standards across their operation centers. Further, the solutions will analyze and integrate time-series data from industrial IoT (IIoT) sensors into a cloud-based environment, enabling businesses to utilize structured data for faster and more informed decision-making.

“Agentic AI is redefining industrial operations by enabling conversational UI, autonomous decision-making, automated business process flow and real-time data representation. As enterprises navigate Industry 4.0, traditional data infrastructures struggle to keep pace. Our partnership with CrateDB delivers AI-driven insights at scale, empowering businesses to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly intelligent and data-intensive landscape.”

Together, Tech Mahindra and CrateDB have leveraged a unique cloud data management architecture to develop highly scalable and sustainable solutions that will help industrial enterprises scale production globally and optimize cloud resources. By incorporating a scalable and adaptive architecture, the solution can be deployed across various manufacturing sub-verticals, providing enterprises with a unified approach to real-time analytics.

, said,“We are excited to join forces with Tech Mahindra at Hannover Messe to showcase how our real-time analytics platform can transform industrial operations. As businesses look to scale their data-driven initiatives, our partnership ensures they have the necessary technology and expertise to navigate the evolving landscape of Industry 4.0.”

As industries worldwide embrace Industry 4.0, the ability to process and act on data in real-time has become a critical differentiator. Under this partnership, both the companies will also showcase live demonstrations at Hannover Messe 2025, where attendees will witness how real-time analytics and scalable data infrastructure can enhance efficiency and optimize industrial operations.

For more information about the partnership and joint solutions, visit the Tech Mahindra and CrateDB booth J41, Hall 14 at Hannover Messe 2025.

CrateDB is a real-time analytics database designed for high scalability and performance, enabling businesses to make fast, data-driven decisions. With its ability to handle structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, CrateDB powers mission-critical applications in industries like manufacturing, automotive, and IoT. For more information, visit

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at SpeedTM imperatives, please visit

