Stone industry forecasts more than US$ 18 million in business deals after Round of Negotiations at Marmomac Brazil
The activity brought together 22 companies in 264 meetings with buyers from eight countries during the fair held in February, in São Paulo.
The edition of the Round of Negotiations promoted by the project It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone during Marmomac Brazil 2025, held between February 18 and 20 in São Paulo, ended with significant results for the natural stone industry. The activity, promoted by the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), reaffirms Brazil’s position as one of the main players in the international market.
During the enterprise, 264 business meetings were held between 22 Brazilian companies and 14 foreign buyers, from countries such as Canada, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Taiwan, and the United States. These connections resulted in an immediate estimate of US$ 1.83 million in business deals, with an expected turnover of more than US$ 18 million over the 12 upcoming months.
"The Round of Negotiations is part of a solid strategy for global insertion, creating opportunities for Brazilian natural stone companies to remain connected with target markets, strengthen international partnerships, and reinforce Brazil's role as a point of reference in quality, diversity of materials, and sectoral innovation," said the president of Centrorochas, Tales Machado.
The participating companies reported making 596 business contacts, 278 of them with new prospects. The level of satisfaction with the activity was also noteworthy: more than 87% of the companies assessed the experience positively, while the rate among buyers reached 98%. The participating companies – all headquartered in the state of Espírito Santo, the largest exporter of natural stones in Brazil – were Amagran, Atlas Mármores, Bramagran, Brasigran, Brothers in Granite, Brumagran, Comil Cotaxé, CS3, Decolores, Granitos Assunção, Granitos Colodetti, Lime Stone, Magban, Marbrasa, Margramar, MGA, Milanezi, Pedra do Frade, Pemagran, Potencial Pedras, Qualitá, and Santo Antonio Stones.
During the fair, the sectoral project featured the participation of foreign guests, seven designers and two journalists, from the United States, Germany, and Turkey. They experienced a thorough immersion in the Brazilian natural stone industry – from technical visits to companies in Espírito Santo to the schedule at Marmomac Brazil in São Paulo. The positive impact of the experience was demonstrated by the high approval rating: around 92% of participants viewed the action as positive, highlighting the quality of the content, the access to the production chain, and the valuing of Brazilian geodiversity.
The manager of It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone, Thiago Fukuda, emphasized that the schedule is a distinguishing feature. “The schedule prepared by Centrorochas, through the sectoral project, allowed foreign guests to integratedly experience all stages of the production chain – from extraction in quarries to the application of stones in actual projects. This qualified immersion contributes to increasing Brazil’s recognition as a supplier of materials with high added value and great geological diversity,” he stressed.
With the success of the first edition, the date for Marmomac Brazil 2026 is already set: once again, the event will take place in São Paulo, from March 24 to 26, promising to further increase its representativeness and impact on the natural stone industry in the Americas.
Highlights of the Round of Negotiations at Marmomac Brazil 2025
• 264 business meetings held during the fair
• 22 Brazilian companies participating, all from the state of Espírito Santo
• 14 foreign buyers from 8 countries: Canada, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Taiwan, and the United States
• US$ 1.83 million in immediate business deals
• US$ 18.06 million in business deals forecast for the next 12 months
• 596 contacts made, 278 of them with new business prospects
• Over 87% approval rating among participating companies
• Around 98% satisfaction rating among international buyers
• Participation of 7 foreign designers and 2 international journalists from the United States, Germany, and Turkey
• Around 92% approval rating among invited foreign professionals
