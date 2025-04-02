Supermajority's Taylor Salditch On The Wisconsin Supreme Court Election: Women Spoke Loud And Clear, We Won't Be Bought

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Women in America spoke loud and clear yesterday: We won't be bought. Billionaires like Elon Musk may be able to buy favor and influence in the White House, but they can't buy our freedoms out from under us. A supermajority of women voters showed up in Wisconsin to vote their values, issuing a vocal rejection of right-wing attacks on abortion access and the freedom to vote."

"This race was one of the most contested and most expensive state races in Wisconsin's history. President Trump's close advisor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk along with groups affiliated with the billionaire poured tens of millions of dollars into the race, hoping to earn favor with voters and buy their way to a conservative state Supreme Court. The race became a proving ground for the way voters feel about President Trump's early policies."

"Supermajority reached out to thousands of young women in Wisconsin who don't often vote-and what we heard spoke volumes. These young women were ready to stand up and make their voices heard against the Trump administration's extreme policies meant to harm women and our families."

"This landslide victory is a reminder that, when we organize and when we come together as a community, we win. And we'll be heard at every single ballot box between here and the midterms. The path ahead won't always be easy, but we know when we show up for each other to protect our freedoms, a world where women are truly equal is possible."

Supermajority is a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages who are coming together to build a future where we are all truly equal. Supermajority is dedicated to building women's collective political power by providing the information, training, and resources needed to take meaningful action at the local, state, and national levels.

