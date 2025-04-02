Innovation Meets Efficiency: New AI Technology Enhances Pediatric Documentation Workflows

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With Insight Health, we're not just adding AI to documentation - we're creating a smarter, pediatric-centric workflow that works for doctors, not the other way around," said Gretch Ellis, Chief Product Officer at Office Practicum. "Our exclusive model ensures security, efficiency, and a pediatric-focused environment that won't be diluted or biased over time with non-pediatric content. Our growing community of pediatricians will continue shaping the best AI-powered experience in specialized medicine. This isn't just about saving time - it's about making daily practice more rewarding and less stressful for pediatricians."

Most providers can onboard and start using Opie AITM for documentation in minutes, instantly saving valuable time. This gives pediatricians more control over their day-whether to see more patients or enjoy personal and family time.

"We leveraged OP's expertise in pediatric care to streamline documentation while maintaining clinical accuracy," said Dan Feiten, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Office Practicum. "Our goal is to give pediatricians more time with their patients and less time on administrative burdens, so they can focus on what matters most - delivering extraordinary care to children. Opie AITM will initially handle notes, saving valuable time at every visit. Over the coming months, our AI solution will provide decision support and automate common workflows like orders, prescriptions, and tasking which will save pediatricians even more time."

The partnership tackles the complex documentation challenges and financial pressures faced by pediatric practices. "Partnering with Office Practicum allows us to deliver high-value solutions specifically designed for pediatric workflows, creating an experience that respects both the art and science of pediatric care. By addressing these pediatric-specific needs, we're helping providers reclaim their time while enhancing the care and experience of children and their families", said Dr. Eric Stecker, Co-Chief Medical Officer of Insight Health.

"Technology should align with clinicians' existing workflows, not disrupt them," said Jaimal Soni, CEO of Insight Health. "This partnership allows us to seamlessly integrate with a platform pediatricians already trust, creating an experience that feels natural while dramatically reducing administrative burden."

Office Practicum has long been committed to reducing the complexity of running an independent pediatric practice. With a platform that spans EHR, practice management, telehealth, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, online reputation management, SEO, and social media solutions, the addition of AI further strengthens its mission to support independent pediatricians in delivering exceptional care to the families they serve.

Office Practicum empowers independent pediatric practices with a platform designed to support every stage of a child's development. From clinical and operational workflows to growth and marketing strategies, OP helps pediatricians thrive. Learn more at .

Insight Health develops AI solutions that reduce clinician administrative burdens and improve patient outcomes. Founded by practicing physicians and technology innovators, Insight Health combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge AI to streamline medical workflows and enable providers to dedicate more time to patient care. Learn more at .

