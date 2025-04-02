Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Lock For Construction Props (BRA-1163)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a business owner with extensive mining industry experience, I wanted to create a safety locking product to maintain the desired prop height as well as provide theft and tamper protection," said an inventor, from Mudgee, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the PROP LOCK SYSTEM. My design offers an improved alternative to existing prop lock products that have a fixed collar and do not accommodate imperfections on the construction props."

The invention provides a useful safety locking product to prevent tampering or theft of screw-adjustable construction props. In doing so, it would be dependable for all construction prop applications. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple, durable and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors, mining establishments, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1163, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

