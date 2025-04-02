Kvika Banki Hf.: Announcement Regarding Reduction In Share Capital
These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme in 2024 and under current buy-back programme.
The share capital reduction has now been registed by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,631,000,000.
Following the reduction the bank holds 19,467,963 own shares.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment