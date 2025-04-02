Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kvika Banki Hf.: Announcement Regarding Reduction In Share Capital


2025-04-02 01:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At Kvika's AGM held on 26 March 2025 the meeting approved to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 91,073,340 nominal value, or the equivalent of 91,073,340 shares, from ISK 4,722.073,340 to ISK 4,631,000,000 nominal value, by cancelling own shares held by the company in the said amount.

These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme in 2024 and under current buy-back programme.

The share capital reduction has now been registed by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,631,000,000.

Following the reduction the bank holds 19,467,963 own shares.


