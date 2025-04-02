Dr. Carol Madeleine Tunney MD: Trusted Brooklyn Family Physician Committed To Empowering Health & Wellness For 10+ Years

Transforming Family Medicine with Compassionate, Patient-Centered Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Madeleine Tunney, MD, a board-certified family physician with over a decade of experience, is making a significant impact on the health and well-being of her patients at her private practice in Brooklyn, New York.

Originally from Ireland, Dr. Tunney's journey in medicine began at the UCD School of Medicine at University College Dublin, where she earned her Medical Degree in 2009. Following her graduation, Dr. Tunney honed her skills in various specialties, including Respiratory Medicine, Vascular Surgery, and Geriatrics at the renowned Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin. Her pursuit of excellence led her to the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for her residency in family medicine, where she distinguished herself as Chief Resident during her final year in 2013.

As a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Tunney practices full-spectrum family medicine. She has a special interest in women's health, thyroid and parathyroid dysfunction, and preventive medicine, focusing on optimizing her patients' diet, exercise, and stress management. Dr. Tunney is deeply committed to addressing the diverse needs of her patients while promoting their overall health and well-being.

An advocate for patient education, Dr. Tunney takes the time to engage with her patients, ensuring they fully understand their diagnosis and treatment plans. She believes that informed patients are empowered patients, and she strives to create an open and supportive environment where individuals feel in control of their healthcare journey.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Tunney has made significant contributions to academia and research. She has been recognized twice with the Resident Teacher of the Year Award, reflecting her dedication to education and mentorship. Her research has been published in esteemed peer-reviewed journals, including the International Journal of Person-Centered Medicine, and she has delivered several presentations and publications on a national and international scale.

Dr. Carol Madeleine Tunney is eager to continue her mission of enhancing patient care and education, making a positive difference in the lives of her patients in Brooklyn and beyond.

