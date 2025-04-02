Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Resealing A Paint Can (BKC-451)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to preserve the integrity of leftover paint in paint cans," said an inventor, from Jamestown, R.I., "so I invented the LIQUID CAPS. My design helps prevent premature drying, aging, and thickening of usable paint."

The invention provides a simple and economical way to preserve the contents of an opened can of paint. It does so by preventing air in the can from compromising/degrading the leftover paint. That helps to prevent paint waste. The invention features a durable, reusable design that is easy to use so everyone from do-it-yourselfers to commercial painters can use it. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-451, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

