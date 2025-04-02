Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's Subsidiary Aspire Energy Of Ohio Celebrates 10 Years As Part Of Company, Looks To Capture Growth Opportunities

DOVER, Del., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK ) celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its Ohio subsidiary. On April 1, 2015, the Company completed the merger of Gatherco Inc. into Aspire Energy of Ohio LLC to deliver energy through natural gas midstream services, processing and transportation services. Since the merger, the Ohio team has significantly improved the safety, resiliency, and reliability of the natural gas systems, while continuing to meet the growing needs of customers and communities.

In a state with a robust workforce, low cost of doing business and natural resources at the ready, Aspire Energy seeks to expand its service territory across Ohio with infrastructure additions and other investments to deliver efficient, affordable and reliable energy to communities, commercial properties, and industrial facilities.

"It is an honor to work with the Aspire Energy team to deliver safe, reliable service to our customers year after year," said Kyle Moore, general manager, Ohio. "Our employees are part of the communities we serve, and that sense of community drives who we are and what we do. I'm looking forward to the next 10 years!"

"Ohio is experiencing tremendous growth, especially in the manufacturing sector, which brings significant power generation needs," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer. "Aspire Energy is in a good position to take advantage of the anticipated demand for energy coming as a result of the significant investments being made by companies choosing to build facilities and operate in Ohio."

Aspire Energy owns and operates natural gas gathering infrastructure, including over 2,300 miles of pipelines, throughout 40 counties in Ohio. Aspire Energy supplies natural gas to several local distribution companies (LDCs) and cooperatives, and the company owns and operates six compressor stations and three mechanical refrigeration units, instrumental in extracting natural gas liquids (NGLs) from both conventional and shale gas.

Aspire Energy also manages Consumers Gas Cooperative, a member-owned, not-for-profit natural gas cooperative based in Orrville, Ohio, that provides natural gas service to over 10,000 members.

Aspire Energy Express (AEX) was created in 2020 as an intrastate pipeline company, and built and operates an interconnect between the Rockies Express Gas Pipeline and the Guernsey Power Station, an 1,875 MW power plant near Byesville, Ohio. AEX pursues opportunities to build intrastate pipelines for underserved markets throughout Ohio.

