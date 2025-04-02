Marco Pharma International Unveils Modernized Website And Welcomes New Relationship Manager

ROSEBURG, Ore., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Pharma International, a trusted provider of specialized drainage remedies and practitioner-focused solutions, today announced the launch of its redesigned website and the appointment of Lisa Conyers as the company's new Relationship Manager. Both initiatives aim to enhance practitioner experience and strengthen customer relationships.

The newly redesigned website delivers a fresh look, improved navigation, and enhanced features to better serve healthcare practitioners. Key updates include:



A modern look and feel with an updated aesthetic

Streamlined navigation with larger, prominently placed icons

An expanded education section with a robust library of video and audio tools

More practitioner-only content with exclusive insights and guides

A simplified checkout system for seamless purchasing An enhanced onboarding flow for easier account setup

"Our website redesign reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional user experience for both new and existing customers," said Isaac Conyers IV, director of operations at Marco Pharma International. "We've focused on creating an intuitive platform that makes it easier than ever for practitioners to access the resources and products they need."

Marco Pharma International is also welcoming back Lisa Conyers as the company's new Relationship Manager. Lisa brings extensive experience in customer service and relationship building, having previously worked with Marco Pharma International before expanding her professional skills in financial planning and childcare.

"Now, I'm back where it all began, and I couldn't be more thrilled!" said Conyers. "As Relationship Manager at Marco Pharma, I'm energized to support practitioners in their mission to heal the world with natural medicines, one patient at a time. I'm proud to bring my experience full circle and contribute to a team that's making a real difference!"

Healthcare practitioners are invited to explore the new website at and connect with Lisa Conyers to learn more about Marco Pharma International's premium drainage remedies and natural health solutions. Contact [email protected] today to schedule a personal consultation or product demonstration.

About Marco Pharma International

Marco Pharma International specializes in providing premium drainage remedies and natural health solutions to healthcare practitioners. With a focus on supporting detoxification and overall wellness, Marco Pharma International combines exceptional product quality with dedicated practitioner resources to meet the needs of modern healthcare providers.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: Marco Pharma International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED