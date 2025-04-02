Smokeball And LAWCLERK Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Embedded Hiring Integration For Law Firms

New Feature Expands Law Firm Capacity and Provides On-Demand Attorney Support Inside Smokeball

CHICAGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading legal practice management software, has partnered with LAWCLERK, the nation's premier marketplace for freelance and contract attorneys, to launch an exclusive, first-of-its-kind embedded hiring integration. This integration brings on-demand hiring directly into where law firms manage their work-inside their Smokeball matters-allowing firms to scale up or down, expand practice areas, and collaborate seamlessly with freelance attorneys.

Through this powerful partnership, law firms can now hire remote associates directly from within a matter file in Smokeball, with the ability to share documents, track billable time, and manage projects in one consistent workflow. Firms leveraging LAWCLERK associates report a 2-3X ROI on the remote attorneys they hire, making this integration a profitability accelerator for law firms looking to grow without taking on the risk of full-time hires.

Following the successful launch of the "Hire a Lawyer" feature, Smokeball and LAWCLERK are now rolling out the "Get Work" functionality for attorneys in Smokeball Boost, a tier designed for solo and small firms. This new feature enables solo and small firm attorneys to pick up project work between cases, freelance while growing their practice, and stabilize cash flow-offering a critical safety net in an industry where many small firms struggle to get off the ground.

"People are the lifeblood of a law firm-driving work product, client satisfaction, and profitability. For two consecutive years, Smokeball's State of the Law report has identified hiring as both a key growth strategy and the leading bottleneck for small firms. We're proud to combine the power of on-demand hiring with Smokeball's productivity tools through the embedded Hire a Lawyer feature-and even prouder to have LAWCLERK as our partner, delivering concierge-level service and excellence at every step. The feedback from our clients has been phenomenal, with many firms hiring multiple remote associates to grow their practices. As we expand into the Get Work experience, we're excited to help solo and micro firms supplement income and stabilize the cash flow swings that so often stand in the way of sustainable growth." – Chelsey Lambert, VP of Partnerships, Smokeball

"We're having a fantastic experience partnering with Smokeball, and this integration is already proving to be a game-changer for many law firms," said Gregory Garman, CEO of LAWCLERK. "From the beginning, this collaboration was built on a shared vision to transform how law firms scale and eliminate the challenges of traditional associate hiring. With the Smokeball and LAWCLERK integration, law firms can seamlessly find top talent and have them onboarded within days, all directly from their Smokeball dashboard."

Smokeball continues to redefine legal technology by embedding powerful, practice-expanding tools directly into its platform. With the LAWCLERK partnership, law firms can take on cases of any size at a moment's notice, increase revenue potential, and maximize efficiency-all without leaving Smokeball.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is a leading cloud-based legal practice management software designed to help small law firms manage their matters, automate workflows, and maximize profitability. With built-in AI-powered tools and seamless integrations, Smokeball enables attorneys to increase efficiency, improve client service, and streamline daily operations. For more information, visit .

About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK is the industry's leading freelance marketplace that connects law firms with a nationwide network of thousands of experienced, U.S.-licensed freelance attorneys. LAWCLERK's innovative platform provides firms with flexible staffing solutions, allowing them to scale without the overhead of traditional hiring. Learn more at .

