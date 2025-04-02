Padagis Extends The Shelf-Life Of Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray 4 Mg To 36 Months

The three-year shelf-life extension improves naloxone access for communities and first responders who continue to fight the growing opioid epidemic

ALLEGAN, Mich., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis®, a leading generic manufacturer, announced today its over-the-counter (OTC) Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg has now obtained an extended shelf-life of 36 months. Padagis' Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray is an original prescription-strength medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid overdose.

The shelf-life extension is another example of Padagis' commitment to reducing healthcare costs and improving accessibility by delivering high-quality medicines through innovative approaches.

"We believe every patient should have affordable access to the medication that best serves their needs especially when it comes to the opioid crisis," said Pamela Hoffman, President of Padagis . "Our commitment to expanding access is stronger than ever, which we believe strongly contributes to the recent trends indicating that opioid overdose deaths are declining. At just $29.99 for a two-dose pack, Padagis 4 mg naloxone nasal spray remains the most affordable OTC option available to consumers on Amazon , and now, with a longer shelf life, we're delivering even greater value to those who need it most."

The three-year expiration will apply to newly manufactured medicine that is planned to be released by Padagis® as early as late second quarter of this year. Padagis encourages all customers and consumers to follow the expiration date printed on the product packaging.

To learn more about Padagis and its OTC Naloxone nasal spray, visit: . To purchase Padagis Naloxone on Amazon, click here .

About Padagis

Based in Allegan, Michigan, Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products. The pharmaceutical company is a leading provider of extended topical medications and other specialty drugs in the United States and Israel. One of Padagis' flagship products is Naloxone, an over-the-counter nasal spray that acts as an antidote to opioid overdoses. Padagis is committed to making its Naloxone spray widely available to help put an end to the opioid crisis and save lives. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at .

