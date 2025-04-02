Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Annual General Meeting Of AB Volvo


2025-04-02 01:01:41
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Volvo held its Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2025. The Meeting was held at Konserthuset in Göteborg, Sweden, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). Presentations by the Chairman of the Board and the President and CEO describing the work of the Board and the Volvo Group's operations are available on AB Volvo's website .

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved that an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 10.50 per share should be paid to the shareholders. April 4, 2025 was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends.

The Board Members, Board Deputies and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for their administration during the 2024 fiscal year.

Matti Alahuhta, Bo Annvik, Pär Boman, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as members of the Board. Pär Boman was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Individual fees payable to the members of the Board, with the exception of the President and CEO as well as possible employee representatives, were adopted as follows. The Chairman of the Board was awarded SEK 4,265,000 and each of the other members SEK 1,280,000. Further, the Chairman of the Audit Committee was awarded SEK 648,000, the other members of the Audit Committee SEK 351,000 each and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee was awarded SEK 182,000 and the other members of the Remuneration Committee SEK 135,000 each. In addition, the Chairman of the Transformation Committee was awarded SEK 334,000 and the other members of the Transformation Committee SEK 219,000 each.

The auditing firm Deloitte AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the close of the Annual General Meeting 2026, in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal and the Board's and the Audit Committee's recommendation.

Fredrik Persson (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Carina Silberg (Alecta), Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance) and the Chairman of the Board were elected members of the Election Committee. The Meeting resolved that no fees shall be paid to the members of the Election Committee.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to not approve shareholder Carl Axel Bruno's proposal.

Minutes from the Meeting including complete resolutions will be available on AB Volvo's website .

April 2, 2025

Link to high-resolution images

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2024, net sales amounted to SEK 527 billion (EUR 46 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4130113

The following files are available for download:

Press Release - Annual General Meeting of AB Volvo

,c3394750

250402-agm-1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02042025003732001241ID1109382931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search