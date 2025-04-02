Rensa Filtration's Advanced HEPA Filters Certified To Meet The UL 900 Safety Standards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brandon Ost, CEO and Founder of Rensa Filtration, shares, "We're excited that our SuperFlo HEPA V-Bank and Deep Pleat filters now have UL 900 Classification. These filters are essential for critical industries like data centers, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, where high-performance air filtration is critical. Our ongoing investment in our offering of HEPA filters helps us stay at the forefront of the air filtration industry."

The UL Mark signifies that these filters have been thoroughly evaluated by UL Solutions and the flammability requirements of the UL 900 Standard, assuring customers that these products have increased safety for use in critical environments.

Why this matters?



Product Safety: Both the SuperFlo HEPA V-Bank and Deep Pleat filters have exceeded the requirements of UL 900 testing, confirming they meet the necessary flammability safety criteria for air filtration.

Credibility: UL Classification demonstrates Rensa's dedication to offering products that meet the highest safety and performance standards, giving customers confidence in their reliability.

Compliance: The UL 900 standard is referenced in international to local code requirements, including the International Mechanical Code and NFPA 90A Standard for the Installation of Air-Conditioning and Ventilating Systems Handbook. Competitive Differentiator: UL 900 Classification sets Rensa apart from most competitors whose plastic-framed HEPA filters do not meet this critical standard.

Rensa SuperFlo HEPA V-Bank and Deep Pleat filters are engineered to perform in adverse, critical, and sensitive conditions. These filters provide superior performance with high dust-loading capacity and low resistance to airflow, offering 99.97% and 99.99% efficiency at 0.3 microns. Constructed with a 40% lighter high-impact plastic frame and our proven mini-pleat technology, they deliver superior filtration, resulting in enhanced performance, improved energy efficiency, and a lower total cost of ownership.

Rensa Filtration continues to invest in developing and manufacturing advanced filtration products. Over the past year, we've expanded our HEPA filter production and testing capabilities, enabling us to meet the growing needs of our customers. Additionally, our team of HEPA experts has expanded, allowing us to offer a broader range of high-performance filters tailored to critical applications. With our high-quality UL 900-compliant filters, Rensa continues to lead the way in providing mission-critical filtration solutions for industries where air quality is crucial.

About Rensa Filtration

Rensa is a leading manufacturer and distributor of air filtration products and operates twenty-six manufacturing sites and distribution centers across North America. Rensa offers a wide range of standard and customized HVAC filtration products that provide best-in-class filtration performance and energy savings in education, healthcare and high-tech manufacturing facilities. Rensa also offers specialized air filtration solutions for data centers and activated carbon filters for the removal of odors and molecular contamination in museums, airports and healthcare facilities. For more information, visit rensafiltration or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Gayle Matthies, VP Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Rensa Filtration