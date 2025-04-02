Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Rod Holder For Freshwater Fishing Enthusiasts (BKC-499)

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy freshwater fishing, but I hate having to lay my rods on the ground. I thought there could be an improved rod holder," said an inventor, from Salisbury Beach, Mass., "so I invented the FISHING ROD TACKLE HOLDER. My design would keep the rods upright and organized."

The invention provides an improved rod holder for freshwater fishing enthusiasts. In doing so, it would be used to hold and support numerous rods and types of rods. As a result, it eliminates the need to lay rods on the ground. It also increases organization and convenience. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for freshwater fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-499, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED