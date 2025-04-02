Clearwater Publishes Cyber Risk Benchmark Trend Report For Healthcare Vulnerability Management

Data Shows That Nearly Three out of Every Five Assets Have a Critical Vulnerability Finding

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater , the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today the publication of its Cyber Risk Benchmark Trend Report for Healthcare Vulnerability Management, a detailed look at how different segments of the healthcare ecosystem are performing with regard to managing vulnerability exposures that can lead to debilitating cyberattacks.

Derived from data within Clearwater's Security Operations Center (SOC) and managed security platform, the new report breaks down vulnerability findings across three main healthcare segments:



Healthcare software, analytics, and business services

Physician, dental, and specialty practice clinics Healthcare centers and surgical hospitals

The data included in the report covers a six-month period from the latter part of 2024 thru the beginning of 2025. The average over that period shows that nearly three out of every five assets have a critical vulnerability finding.

"Healthcare environments create a vast attack surface that requires constant risk management. Cyberattacks targeting sensitive health data, aiming to disrupt patient care or infiltrate a healthcare supply chain, rely on vulnerability exposures to facilitate their tactics," says Steve Akers, Clearwater's Corporate Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer of the company's Managed Security Services team. "Security leaders in healthcare are keen to know where they stand as compared to like organizations when it comes to vulnerability management, whether it is performed in-house or with a managed security service provider (MSSP). This report aims to fill that void."

"Our goal is to help elevate vulnerability risk management across the industry and provide data-driven insight to organizations so they can improve their cybersecurity programs," Akers concluded.

Along with the trending data and insight, the report includes recommendations from Clearwater's MSSP team on steps that can be taken to make improvements in how vulnerabilities are being managed.

