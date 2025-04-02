Meet Robert J. Snyder, DPM, Msc, MBA, CWSP, FFPM, RCPS: The Go-To Expert Revolutionizing Wound Healing Worldwide

Leading the Charge in Innovative Wound Care and Education at Jackson North Medical Center, Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute is proud to highlight the continued dedication of Robert J. Snyder, DPM, MSc, MBA, CWSP, FFPM, RCPS, a globally recognized expert in wound healing. Currently serving patients at the Jackson North Medical Center, Dr. Snyder brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in podiatric medicine, wound care management, and education to the institute.

Established in 1988, the Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute is a graduate teaching clinic dedicated to serving the community through comprehensive care for patients from diverse multicultural backgrounds. The institute emphasizes an interactive patient-doctor relationship, ensuring that each patient receives a thorough explanation of their podiatric condition and its treatment plan. Under the supervision of licensed practicing podiatrists, podiatry students conduct detailed assessments, providing a rich learning environment while delivering exceptional care.

Dr. Snyder is a prominent figure in the field of wound care management, limb salvage, and education. Since January 2023, he has been serving as the Chief Medical Officer at MediWound while also holding the position of Dean at the Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine since January 2021. Additionally, he serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, where he shapes the next generation of podiatrists.

With affiliations to several hospitals and medical centers, including Mount Sinai, the University of Miami, Broward Health Coral Springs, University Hospital & Medical Center, and Northwest Medical Center, Dr. Snyder's expertise extends across multiple platforms. His academic credentials are equally impressive; he earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and completed advanced coursework in Clinical Nutrition at Florida International University. Dr. Snyder holds a Master of Science Degree in Wound Healing and Tissue Science from Cardiff University School of Medicine, and he completed his residency at Jewish Memorial Hospital in New York. He also received his MBA in Health Care Administration from the George Washington University in 2019 and completed the Global Clinical Scholars Research Training Program at Harvard Medical School.

A Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, Dr. Snyder is board-certified in foot and ankle surgery by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, which is dedicated to enhancing public health through the advancement of foot and ankle surgery. His induction as a Faculty Fellow in Podiatric Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Glasgow) further underscores his commitment to excellence in the field. Dr. Snyder is also a Certified Wound Specialist Physician by the American Board of Wound Management and has held leadership positions, including Immediate Past President of the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care.

A sought-after speaker, Dr. Snyder has presented at numerous prestigious conferences, including the European Wound Management Association and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care. He has served as the principal investigator on over 60 randomized-controlled trials focused on innovative wound healing therapies, collaborating with leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Systagenix, KCI, Integra, Novartis, and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. His prolific contributions to the medical literature include more than 180 peer-reviewed and trade journal articles in reputable publications such as The Lancet, Wounds, and Advances in Skin & Wound Care. Currently, Dr. Snyder serves as the Associate Editor for the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field, Dr. Snyder has received numerous accolades, including the Robert A. Warriner III, MD Memorial Award for Excellence in Wound Management and the SAWC Founders Award for his dedication to wound management education and research.

As Dr. Robert J. Snyder continues on his journey with the Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute, both patients and students can look forward to innovative care and education that will set new benchmarks in podiatric medicine and wound management.

