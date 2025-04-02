Ayana Allard-Picou, MD, FACS, FSSO: Pioneering Excellence In Surgical Oncology At Bassett Healthcare Network

A Leading Surgeon in New York, Shaping the Future of Cancer Care with Expertise and Compassion

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ayana Allard-Picou, MD, FACS, FISSO, a highly respected surgical oncologist, continues to revolutionize the landscape of oncology and surgical medicine as the Director of Oncologic Surgery and Cancer Liaison Professional at Bassett Healthcare Network. With an unwavering commitment to patient-centered care and a wealth of expertise in complex surgical oncology, Dr. Allard-Picou serves patients across multiple facilities, including Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, and Little Falls Hospital.

Dr. Allard-Picou's proficiency spans a diverse array of oncology surgeries, encompassing esophageal, thyroid and parathyroid, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers. Her holistic approach to patient care is deeply rooted in personal experiences that fuel her empathy and dedication to delivering the highest quality of treatment. In her directorial role, Dr. Allard-Picou meticulously ensures that cancer care services meet rigorous standards, emphasizing quality and patient satisfaction while fostering an environment of healing and hope.

A graduate of Howard University College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2007, Dr. Allard-Picou furthered her education by obtaining her Medical Degree from Howard University College of Medicine in 2011. Her pursuit of excellence led her to a residency in general surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania, followed by a prestigious fellowship in complex general surgical oncology at Roger Williams Medical Center in Rhode Island, which she completed in 2018.

Dr. Allard-Picou's dedication to her field is underscored by her board certifications in general surgery and complex general surgical oncology from the American Board of Surgery. As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the Society of Surgical Oncology (FSSO), she is actively involved in various professional organizations, including the American Society for Breast Surgeons, the New York Medical Society, the Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, the Resident and Associate Society of the American College of Surgeons, the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, the American Medical Student Association, and the Golden Key International Honour Society.

At the heart of Dr. Allard-Picou's success lies the unwavering support of her family and the spiritual guidance she receives. She recognizes the sacrifices made by her loved ones, which have propelled her to achieve her professional aspirations. Her commitment to patient care is driven by a profound desire to provide comfort and healing during the most challenging moments of her patients' lives.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Allard-Picou is passionate about mentoring the next generation of medical professionals. As an Assistant Professor at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, she shares her knowledge and expertise with residents and medical students, aiming to positively influence the lives of countless patients who will benefit from skilled and compassionate healthcare providers.

Dr. Allard-Picou exemplifies the highest standards of surgical care. Her commitment to patient well-being, dedication to education, and compassionate approach make her an invaluable member of the medical community in New York. As she continues to make strides in oncology, Dr. Ayana Allard-Picou remains a beacon of hope for patients and an inspiration for aspiring healthcare professionals.

Learn More about Dr. Ayana Allard-Picou:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through Bassett Healthcare Network,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.

Ayana Allard-Picou, MD, FACS, FSSO

FindaTopDoc

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.