Tech Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan To Write Column For Another News Site

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Wireless, Telecom, Tech Industry Analyst to write column for your news site

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Are you an editor or do you operate a strong and growing news web site? Are you looking to grow readership, numbers and popularity? Are you looking for a nationally recognized, top-level industry expert to write a column for your news site to help you build?Meet Jeff Kagan.Over 40-years, Kagan has become one of the best-known and most-influential voices and industry analysts in the wireless , telecom and technology industries.He has written thousands of columns and shared his opinion with a variety of news organizations. He has also appeared as a guest expert on countless top-level, national web, print and broadcast media. See his web site for more detail.Jeff Kagan has become a top-rated and well-known columnist and commentator for many news sites here in the United States and abroad.In the mid-1980s, Kagan started as a Telecom Industry Analyst . He shared his thoughts on breaking news, companies, changing technology and the changing industry through his columns, through giving comments to the media on their stories, through speeches and much more.Over time Kagan industry coverage has grown and expanded, as has his name recognition, marketplace reach and trust.Today, at a Wireless Industry Analyst and Tech Industry Analyst, Kagan follows many segments like wireless, telecom, technology, AI, IoT, private wireless, pay TV, cable TV, streaming, satellite, quantum and much more.He shares his opinion on companies, new technology, new industry segments, how the world is continually changing and what the world will look like moving forward, giving investors, workers and executives a road-map to follow for the future.Kagan commentary is regularly read by investors, business customers, consumers, competitors, workers, executives, regulators and more.He is regularly called on by web, print and broadcast media to share his opinion and thoughts for their stories.Kagan ads color and flavor to countless news pieces.Would you like to speak with Jeff Kagan to discuss and explore the potential of having him write an occasional column for your news site?Send Kagan an introductory email and schedule an initial phone call or conference call to discuss.Also, reporters who need expert, industry opinion for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan as well.Reach Jeff Kagan by email at ...Visit his web site for more details atLinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:Read Jeff Kagan columns onRead Jeff Kagan columns onSearch“Google News” and“Google Search” for“Jeff Kagan” to see a sampling of his work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

