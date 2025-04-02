Touchstone Climbing Becomes A Public Benefit Corporation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The decision to become a PBC was made with overwhelming support from our diverse group of shareholders. Unlike a traditional corporation, which focuses solely on financial returns, we are now legally required to balance profit with a broader commitment to stakeholders, including customers, employees, communities, and the environment. Although this is business as usual for us, this codifies commitments into the future, allowing us to focus on sustainable, long-term value.

Our PBC charter is rooted in five fundamental commitments:

Environmental Stewardship: Protecting outdoor spaces and ensuring climbing access to all.Being a good neighbor: Supporting and uplifting the broader communities we serve.Employee Development: Investing in the growth, well-being, and success of our team.Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Creating spaces where everyone belongs.Exceptional Customer Support: Elevating the climbing experience through world-class facilities and service.

A New Beta for the Climbing Industry

The climbing gym industry has grown rapidly in recent years, largely fueled by private equity investment. While accelerating expansion, this has also prioritized short-term financial returns over long-term sustainability and community impact. By restructuring as a Public Benefit Corporation, Touchstone Climbing is setting a new precedent-one where business success is measured not just by ROI, but by the positive impact we create for climbers, employees, communities, and the outdoor spaces we cherish.

We believe this approach will resonate with those who, like us, see climbing as more than just a business-it's a passionate pursuit that fosters a unique relationship with ourselves, others, and the natural world. As the first major climbing gym operator to take this step, we hope to inspire others in the industry to rethink what responsible growth can look like.

About Touchstone Climbing

Touchstone Climbing owns and operates 17 unique climbing gyms across California. But we're more than gyms-we're a community. Whether you are training for your next multi-pitch ascent, just learned to tie a figure-eight knot, or want a great place to work out, you belong.

