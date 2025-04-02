Mike Hicks Of Hicks Industrial Roofing, One Of Ohio’S Most Trusted Industrial Roofing Experts, Featured In Hellonation For Insights On Roof Warranties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Hicks, a leading expert in industrial roofing and the driving force behind Hicks Industrial Roofing, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his expertise in helping business owners navigate the complexities of industrial roof warranties. In the article, Decoding Your Industrial Roof Warranty: A Business Owner's Guide , Hicks provides essential insights that can save companies from unexpected costs and operational disruptions.

The feature emphasizes the importance of understanding warranty terms, particularly as 40% of commercial roofs fail to reach their full service life due to lack of required maintenance. Hicks explains the critical distinctions between manufacturer warranties, which cover material defects, and workmanship warranties, which ensure the quality of installation. By clarifying warranty durations, exclusions, and maintenance obligations, he empowers business owners to proactively protect their investments.

Hicks underscores that reading the fine print of a warranty is imperative, as exclusions for environmental damage or specific types of wear and tear can leave businesses vulnerable. He also stresses that adhering to required maintenance schedules and keeping detailed inspection records are crucial for maintaining warranty validity and preventing disputes.

Hicks' feature in HelloNation aligns with the publication's mission to showcase industry leaders who provide valuable, research-backed insights to help businesses make informed decisions. His article serves as a vital resource for industrial property owners looking to maximize the lifespan and coverage of their roofing systems.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .









About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach-blending educational content with promotional storytelling-HelloNation delivers expert-driven content that informs, inspires, and empowers. Covering topics from health and wellness to business innovation, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

