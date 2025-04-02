Bob Bartosiewicz Of Hellonation Introduces 'Edvertising' – A Game-Changing Approach To Digital Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob Bartosiewicz, the visionary founder and CEO of CGI Digital, is making waves in the marketing industry with his pioneering concept of“edvertising.” Recently unveiled through HelloNation, this innovative approach redefines digital advertising by seamlessly blending education and brand promotion, giving businesses a new way to connect with audiences, build credibility, and drive engagement.

Edvertising, now trademarked through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, shifts away from traditional advertising tactics that consumers often ignore or block. Instead of interrupting user experiences with intrusive ads, edvertising provides valuable, informative content that positions businesses as trusted authorities in their industries. Through expertly crafted articles, videos, and interactive media, businesses can offer real insights while naturally promoting their services.

“Today's consumers are looking for authenticity and meaningful content-not just another ad,” said Bartosiewicz.“With HelloNation's edvertising, we're giving businesses the opportunity to educate, inspire, and engage their audiences in a way that builds long-term relationships, not just one-time sales.”

For businesses, edvertising is a game-changer. Not only does it enhance visibility, but it also fosters deeper trust and connection with potential customers. The approach boosts search rankings, keeps brands top-of-mind, and ensures that companies are remembered for the value they provide-not just the services they sell.

As HelloNation leads the charge in the evolving digital marketplace, edvertising is set to redefine how businesses approach marketing and audience engagement. The future of advertising isn't about pushing messages-it's about informing, educating, and making an impact, and HelloNation is at the forefront of that transformation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach-blending educational content with promotional storytelling-HelloNation delivers expert-driven content that informs, inspires, and empowers. Covering topics from digital marketing to business innovation, HelloNation highlights industry leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

